COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We’re learning more details, following a deadly single car accident that occurred in Columbus late Friday evening.

Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan identified the driver as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald.

The single car crash happened on Manchester Expressway. The Columbus Police Department had Manchester Expressway closed off in all directions for several hours near the I-185 overpass in front of the Peachtree Car Wash. The small white sedan was sitting in the eastbound lane.