191 inmates at Elmore correctional facility test positive for COVID-19

ELMORE Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of corrections says 203 new inmates tested positive for COVID-19. 191 of the new cases come from one facility.

As a proactive measure in response to a recent increase in cases of COVID-19 at Elmore Correctional Facility, ADOC elected to test all inmates living at the facility not currently exhibiting symptoms of the disease on August 11, 2021. Out of the 960 inmates tested, one hundred ninety-one 191 new cases were identified.

1,901 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among ADOC’s inmate population, 224 of which remain active. The ADOC has confirmed that 100 additional inmates have participated in the vaccination process as of August 13 to bring the total number of inmate vaccinations to 11,355.