1st and 2nd quarter crime statistics for 2019

The Columbus City Government released the crime statistics from the first and second quarters; but with recent homicides, where do the numbers stand now? News 3 sat down with Columbus officials to get their thoughts on the crime rate in Columbus.

2,052. That’s the total number of part one crimes that occurred in Columbus in the second quarter, that’s down from the 1st quarter’s 2,071 part one crimes. Part one crimes include burglary, rape, and homicide or serious crimes, that occur with regularity are likely to be reported to police.

These are just three of the preliminary crime numbers listed in the report.

Preliminary numbers for the 1st and 2nd quarter.

What people are especially worried about are the murder numbers. In the last eight weeks, Columbus has seen at least five homicides.

“I don’t think it shocks me as much as it’s a kind of kick in the stomach. I just don’t understand young people killing young people. Anytime there’s murder it ruins at least two lives and that doesn’t count the collateral damage of the families that are left without their loved ones,” says Mayor Skip Henderson.

Columbus folks have sounded off on multiple Facebook forums and community forums. One concerned citizen said “Skip Henderson are you going to get this city in check or be just ride out your time. Step up to the plate make the citizens of Columbus happy for voting you in. Get your public safety in check before this city falls apart.”

That post came just days after the circle K murder.

“I hold Mayor Henderson accountable every night. I mean, I lose sleep over some of these things. Anytime somebody in this community is senselessly killed. I hold myself accountable. Even if we had a police officer on every corner, we still wouldn’t have stopped I, it doesn’t matter, I still feel the loss when somebody suffers the loss of a loved one,” said Mayor Henderson.

Another Facebook user asked, “When will we see a decrease in crime in Columbus?? What will it take to see that decrease?? The police always seem to be 2 steps behind. I’m sure I’ll get the same ol “Columbus is understaffed right now” but news flash, they’ve been that way for quite a few years now..”

The Columbus Police Department is down about 90 officers but Assistant Chief of Police Gil Slouchik says they’ve been able to manage what they could.

“We’ve of course had to manage our people and we’ve done some things to reassign some people to make sure we can answer those 911 calls. And that’s the priority of our department,” says Slouchik.

Slouchik says the average emergency response time for officers is under two and a half minutes. He doesn’t believe the shortage affects the crime rate in the Fountain City.

“I don’t think so. Unless I’ve got someone sitting in the house with you when you decide to go off we’re not gonna be able to control that. How do you get into somebody’s head to make em do right?,” says Slouchik.

“Crime is one of those things where your target is perfection but you continue to work to keep those numbers going down and make sure that our folks have a good quality of life,” says Mayor Henderson.

Columbus Crime Statistics