 

2 arrested for trying to detonate ‘destructive device’ in Florence, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler Santaniello (left) and Krystal Jaworski (right) (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested after police said they tried to detonate a “destructive device” in the area of Radio Drive in Florence.

The Florence Police Department joined an investigation March 25 by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the U.S. Marshals Service into the possible manufacturing of pipe bombs, according to police.

The investigation lead law enforcement to a parking lot in the 3000 block of Radio Drive, where Tyler Scott Santaniello, 24, of Gainesville, Florida, and Krystal Raven Jaworski, 31, of Myrtle Beach, were both detained, according to police.

Both suspects were initially arrested by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and were later charged by the Florence Police Department with attempted use of a destructive device, police said.

Santaniello was transferred from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center to the Florence County Detention Center on Sunday. He was released Monday on a $50,000 surety bond, according to police.

Jaworski was transferred to the Florence County Detention Center from W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Thursday, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

45° / 35°
Clear
Clear 0% 45° 35°

Friday

60° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 35°

Saturday

65° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 39°

Sunday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 45°

Monday

75° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 75° 49°

Tuesday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 78° 54°

Wednesday

81° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 81° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

41°

2 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

4 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

5 AM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

6 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

7 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

55°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
1%
48°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories