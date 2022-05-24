BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after two children were injured in a shooting overnight.

According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Avenue V. Police said they arrived to find two children, a 4-year-old and 1-year-old, shot.

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that this shooting is accidental in nature. We don’t believe that this was an act of criminal violence, and we do believe that one of the children may have been playing with a firearm,” said Truman Fitzgerald with Birmingham Police.

The 4-year-old’s injuries are non-life threatening, however the 1-year-old’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.