COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, following a week long trial, two Columbus men were found guilty of a Coweta County robbery attempt turned murder.

According to a news release from the Coweta County District Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 26, 2022, a jury found Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, each guilty on the counts of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Criminal Attempt to Commit Entering an Automobile, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery, and Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony.

The convictions follow the murder of 22-year-old Jaylin Everett in December 2020. Everett was shot on Dec. 2, 2020, during an attempted robbery at Jefferson Grove Apartments, where he lived with his girlfriend in Newnan.

According to Everett’s girlfriend, who was there at the time of the deadly shooting, three men attempted to rob them in the apartment complex’s parking lot. Everett had picked up his girlfriend from her job and the two were returning home at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors said when Everett and the woman arrived at the apartment complex, he noticed several men acting suspiciously near some other vehicles in the parking lot. The three men were each armed with a handgun and approached Everett, they demanded his property while aiming their guns at him. Everett was also armed and attempted to protect himself and his girlfriend. A shootout ensued. One of the suspects was struck in the foot and Mr. Everett was shot in the neck.

According to court testimony, Harrison fired his gun ten times. Evidence showed the shot that killed Everett was fired from his weapon. Forensic evidence showed Mercer fired his gun two times. The third suspect in the shooting was identified as David Alberto Berrio, 35, of Columbus. Berrio pulled out his gun, but did not fire it, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the three men then ran to their getaway vehicle, driven by Angelina Marie Plemons, 19, of Columbus, and fled the scene.

Harrison has been sentenced to serve life in prison, without the possibility of parole, followed by 37.5 years following his conviction, while Mercer has been sentenced to serve life in prison, with the possibility of parole, followed by five years.