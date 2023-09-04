BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are dead and three others injured following a shooting in downtown Birmingham Monday morning.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the shooting happened in the 900 block of 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:37 a.m. Monday. At least five people were hit in the shooting, two of the whom later died at UAB Hospital. The victims who died were a 24- and 33-year-old woman.

Tehreem Khan, a media specialist at UAB, confirmed that UAB Hospital’s emergency room was subsequently placed on lockdown after shots were fired outside the building. It is not known whether the lockdown has since been lifted.

No suspects have been identified or arrested yet.

The shooting is under investigation.