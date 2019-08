Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – A deadly Sunday night shooting has killed two people, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan confirms two people were shot and killed in the 400 block of Mellon Street.

News 3 is working to see if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

Bryan says both victims had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim’s names have not yet been released.

News 3 is sending a reporter to the scene and will share new details as they become available.