2 former Chick-fil-A employees sentenced in Alabama

Two former Chick-fil-A employees in Alabama that diverted $492,000 in customer payments to themselves have been sentenced. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Two former Chick-fil-A employees in Alabama were sentenced on Thursday for conspiracy to defraud their former employer.

Larry James Black, Jr., 37, of Center Point was sentenced to 30 months in prison. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ), Black pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud in September 2021.

Joshua Daniel Powell, 40, of Moody was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Powell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June 2021.

The USDOJ said during the time period charged in the indictment, both men were directors at the Chick-fil-A location in the Five Points South neighborhood of Birmingham.

Court records show that between April of 2018 and January of 2019, Black and Powell came up with a plan to divert $492,000 in customer payments away from the business and into bank accounts under their control. They used those accounts to receive credit card payments from customers paying at Chick-fil-A.

According to the USDOJ, several of those payments were for catering orders from large customers. The two men used fake email and digital payment accounts that looked like official Chick-fil-A accounts, along with a personal email account of Powell’s used to intercept credit card payments made by another customer.

In his plea agreement, Black also admitted to using a fake social security number with several financial institutions to defraud his mortgage lender. He applied for a mortgage loan in January of 2020, forging payroll records and making misrepresentations about his income from Chick-fil-A.

Through the false records, Black was able to secure a mortgage for $159,948 and purchase a home in Center Point, Alabama.

