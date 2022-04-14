PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has identified two men connected to a shooting that happened near 13th Street on Wednesday.

According to officials, at 6:08 p.m., police responded to the area of 13th Street and Whitewater Avenue in reference to two people who had been shot.

(Andrew McDaniel)

Police said the shooting happened just prior to that in the1300 block of 14th Street, and involved a dispute between the two suspects and a business.

According to police, the suspects, now identified as Justin Lott and Andrew McDaniel, drove to a business at that address following a dispute that happened earlier in the day. Lott got out of his vehicle and began to shoot at the people who were at the business.

At that time, one of the intended victim who was also armed with a gun returned fire, hitting both Lott and McDaniel.

Both Lott and McDaniel were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Both men will be arrested once they are released from the hospital. They will be booked into the Muscogee County Jail, then be extradited back to Russell County.

Warrants for attempted murder have been issued for both Lott and McDaniel.