2 new COVID-19 testing sites open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two new drive-through COVID-19 testing locations have opened in Columbus. The West Central Health District has opened a free testing locations at Peachtree Mall and Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center.

The testing site at the mall can be found between JC Penney and the AMC Theatres. Peachtree Mall is located at 3131 Manchester Expressway. It is open 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

The other new location for COVID-19 testing is available at the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center, located at 5025 Steam Mill Road. It is also open 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Appointments are not required, but pre-registration is recommended.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL News 3 YouTube