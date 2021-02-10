 

2-year-old girl, dog abducted in stolen car in South Carolina found safe

News

by: WJZY,

Posted: / Updated:

(courtesy of the Cayce Department of Public Safety)

CAYCE, S.C. (WJZY) — A 2-year-old girl and a dog were found safe after a man stole the car they were in from a South Carolina hotel Tuesday night.

According to the Cayce County Department of Safety, a man jumped into a vehicle parked at a Quality Inn and drove off with the child and dog inside the car. An Amber Alert was issued shortly afterward.

According to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the girl was abducted around 8:50 p.m. Cayce DPS said the child and the dog were located later Tuesday night. Both are safe.

Police are still looking for the suspect. He is described as a Black man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a thin build and short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and dark shoes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 58°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 11% 72° 58°

Thursday

71° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 71° 58°

Friday

62° / 50°
Showers
Showers 55% 62° 50°

Saturday

57° / 45°
Rain
Rain 64% 57° 45°

Sunday

54° / 45°
Showers
Showers 39% 54° 45°

Monday

56° / 44°
Showers
Showers 52% 56° 44°

Tuesday

53° / 37°
AM Showers
AM Showers 51% 53° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
61°

64°

12 PM
Cloudy
5%
64°

66°

1 PM
Cloudy
6%
66°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
69°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
70°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
70°

69°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
69°

67°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
66°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
63°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
62°

61°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
61°

60°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
60°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
59°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

2 AM
Foggy
10%
59°

59°

3 AM
Foggy
13%
59°

59°

4 AM
Foggy
23%
59°

59°

5 AM
Foggy
24%
59°

59°

6 AM
Foggy
24%
59°

59°

7 AM
Foggy
24%
59°

60°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
60°

61°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
61°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories