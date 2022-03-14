TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people were killed, including a two-year-old, in a Tuscaloosa shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, the drive-by shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of 19th Street.

Tuscaloosa Police confirmed one adult victim, in their 20s, was shot and killed. Captain Sellers, with the Violent Crimes Unit, confirmed the 2-year-old died after being taken to DCH in critical condition.

Neither victim has been identified at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available

