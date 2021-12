Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A young woman died overnight when she was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Opelika.

Opelika police say a 20-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle along Pepperell parkway early in the morning near the bridge between 30th and Lowndes Street.

Opelika police say the driver stopped. The case remains under investigation. Opelika police will release more information later Tuesday.