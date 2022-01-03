20-year-old man identified as Birmingham’s first homicide of 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 20-year-old man was killed during a reported assault in Birmingham Saturday morning, making him the city’s first reported homicide of the new year.

Fernando Jose Cruz-Soto, a McCalla resident, was found shot in the 2300 block of 4th Avenue South at 2:03 p.m. Saturday. According to a report by Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cruz-Soto was shot during a reported assault. 

Cruz-Soto was taken to the UAB Hospital, where he died at 4:27 a.m. Saturday.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the case.

