200 million eggs recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WCMH) – More than 200 million eggs have been recalled because of potential salmonella contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana has voluntarily recalled 206,749,248 eggs because they may potentially be contaminated by Salmonella Braederup.

Salmonella Braederup is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly or others with weakened immune systems. In healthy individuals, the organism can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The eggs were produced at Rose Acre Farms’ Hyde County, North Carolina farm and sold to consumers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The FDA says 22 illnesses have been reported so far.

The affected eggs are from plant number P-1065 and have the Julian date range of 011 through date of 102 printed on the package. Consumers who have purchased the recalled eggs should immediately discontinue use of eggs and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Click here for the full list of lot codes affected by the recall.