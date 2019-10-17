$20,000 REWARD waiting to be claimed in Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe Case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A $20,000 reward sits waiting to be claimed as exhaustive efforts to solve Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case remain just as intense as the day the child’s remains were discovered nine years ago off Hurst Street.

Thursday, the diligent work of the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Unit on this case was recognized by an Opelika mother who like the community remains haunted by the case and the name of a little girl who remains unknown.

“This is near and dear to all of our hearts, and hopefully soon, we will be able to give her a name,” shared mother and Opelika resident Alexis Meniefield.

The plaque is inscribed with a bible verse: ” But Jesus said, “Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the Kingdom of Heaven.” – Matthew 19:14

Meniefield presented a plaque honoring investigators’ work on the Baby Jane Doe case.

“I thought about doing this plaque cause I know they work hard, and I think about this case a lot. This is somebody’s child, somebody’s sister, and a family’s baby girl,” shared Meniefield.

The plague was deeply appreciated by several Opelika investigators who met with Meniefield on Thursday inside the Opelika Police Department.

“It lets us know others in the community are worried about this case, worried about Jane Doe, and support our efforts to solve it,” shared Sgt. Alfred White.

The “Baby Jane Doe” case was born on January 28th, 2012, when a small skull was found behind a mobile home off Hurst Street.

“This is the most heinous case in my 20 years, where a child was abused and neglected and then dumped. It’s very emotional for all of us detectives,” shared Captain Jonathan Clifton.

Nine years later, investigators work the case daily, believing the child lived and was murdered in east Alabama by someone who familiar with Opelika.

Baby Jane Doe was killed between 2010 and 2012 when she was 3 to 7-years-old.

Jane Doe is believed to be the little girl in pictures from Greater Peace Baptist Church Vacation Bible School in Opelika. The child in the photos has never been identified since they surfaced in 2016.

Detectives believe she suffered long-term physical abuse at the hands of her killer – leaving her left eye blind with a scar on her face.

Police say any tip, no matter how small, may lead to Baby Jane’s real name and justice.

“We are talking about a little girl who lost her life, and we don’t know why. So, I ask anyone out there who has any information to become brave and step up and say who this little girl is,” shared Sgt. White.

Investigators believe someone in east Alabama knows the real name of Baby Jane Doe. There is a $20,000 reward being offered. If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous.