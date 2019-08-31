2019 BSC World Series brings in large crowd of softball fans

The biggest event of softball has finally made its way to the Chattahoochee Valley, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Hundreds of people came to the South Commons Softball Complex to have a fun-filled day watching different teams play in this years B-S-C World Series.

Many people sat on the sidelines cheering players on while some enjoyed the festivities and cooked barbeque on the grill. Some players who participated in the softball tournament traveled from South Carolina, Maryland, and Minnesota.

Folks say win or lose, it’s all about strangers coming together and enjoying the game of softball.

“To me, they say this is the mecca of black softball, people come out here year after year and get along. It’s like a big family reunion we have a good time out here,” said Kent Tate, Visitor.

“I’ve been playing in this type of environment for 10 years an then I followed my dad, he played when he was coming up. Everybody’s family, even though we come from far away, it’s still a family reunion,” said Tim Goliday, BSC softball player.

The BSC World Series will end tomorrow at the South Commons Softball Complex at 6 p.m.