2020 Election results for President, Senate, and more

Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Fighting for the Tab
Coronavirus Updates
Inside the Fight Against COVID-19
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Class-action lawsuit filed against Trump administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Video
El Paso County’s two-week business shutdown ‘illegal and harmful,’ Texas governor says
Lowe’s to hire 20,000 employees nationwide
Video
South Texas border county extends voting by 1 hour after late openings at several poll sites
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Impeachment 101
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
Broncos GM John Elway, CEO Joe Ellis test positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Raiders players talk about win over Browns
Video
AP Source: Raiders Trent Brown hospitalized
Josh Jacobs nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week
News 3 PrepZone: Week 11 Alabama and Thursday Night Highlights
Video
Community
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Buy Local
Community News
Home for the Holidays
Turkey Dinner Giveaway
Run Ranger Run
Remarkable Women
Russell County Schools
Calendar
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
Project Roadblock
Yard Sales
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Graduate Class of 2020 Voices
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Columbus Health Department opens free flu shots for locals
Video
Halloween celebration in the Chattahoochee Valley
Gallery
Vandal destroys part of newly installed art display on Columbus Riverwalk
Countryman and LaJoye competing for position as Muscogee County Sheriff
On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
2020 Election results for President, Senate, and more
News
Posted:
Nov 3, 2020 / 07:15 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 3, 2020 / 07:15 PM EST
Recent Updates
Cold front chills Eta, but sunshine coming in first heading into the middle of the week
Video
Warming trend continues after a cold start to Election Day
Video
Frosty weather heading into the election, with readings taking a dip as the count comes in
Video
Cold start with afternoon sun; tropics remain active with Hurricane Eta
Video
A chilly start to the work week is in store!
Video
Halloween Forecast: Temperatures a treat heading into the weekend
Video
Cool day ahead with a perfect Autumn weekend for Halloween
Video
After Zeta comes a cold front and drier cooler weather, then another cold front in the forecast
Video
Zeta takes more of a north and west turn away from our area winds gusting to 35mph; still a tornado risk but low
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday
69°
/
43°
Clear
Clear
0%
69°
43°
Wednesday
72°
/
50°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
72°
50°
Thursday
74°
/
56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds
0%
74°
56°
Friday
75°
/
63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
10%
75°
63°
Saturday
75°
/
66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
20%
75°
66°
Sunday
76°
/
67°
Cloudy
Cloudy
20%
76°
67°
Monday
79°
/
70°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness
20%
79°
70°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
52°
9 PM
Clear
0%
52°
50°
10 PM
Clear
0%
50°
50°
11 PM
Clear
0%
50°
48°
12 AM
Clear
0%
48°
47°
1 AM
Clear
0%
47°
47°
2 AM
Clear
0%
47°
46°
3 AM
Clear
0%
46°
45°
4 AM
Clear
0%
45°
44°
5 AM
Clear
0%
44°
44°
6 AM
Clear
0%
44°
44°
7 AM
Clear
0%
44°
46°
8 AM
Sunny
0%
46°
53°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°
59°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°
63°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°
66°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°
68°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°
70°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°
70°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°
70°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°
69°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°
65°
6 PM
Clear
0%
65°
61°
7 PM
Clear
0%
61°
59°
8 PM
Clear
0%
59°
South Texas border county extends voting by 1 hour after late openings at several poll sites
Video
2020 election turnout could reach highest number in more than 100 years
LIVE: Hearing underway on Trump campaign lawsuit to keep Clark County polls open until 8 p.m.
Live
Local 2020 Races in the WRBL viewing area
Former VP Joe Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania on Election Day
Video
Alabama Statewide Amendments explained
Video
Muscogee County Grand Jury indicts incoming DA Mark Jones on multiple felonies
WRBL is Your Local Election Headquarters for the 2020 Elections
2020 Election results for President, Senate, and more
Alabama woman receives 723 years in prison for sexually abusing daughters
Class-action lawsuit filed against Trump administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Video
El Paso County’s two-week business shutdown ‘illegal and harmful,’ Texas governor says
Lowe’s to hire 20,000 employees nationwide
Video
South Texas border county extends voting by 1 hour after late openings at several poll sites
Video
2020 election turnout could reach highest number in more than 100 years
LIVE: Hearing underway on Trump campaign lawsuit to keep Clark County polls open until 8 p.m.
Live
Local 2020 Races in the WRBL viewing area
Alabama Statewide Amendments explained
Video
Muscogee County Grand Jury indicts incoming DA Mark Jones on multiple felonies
WRBL is Your Local Election Headquarters for the 2020 Elections
2020 Election results for President, Senate, and more
Alabama woman receives 723 years in prison for sexually abusing daughters