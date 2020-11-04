2020 Election results for President, Senate, and more

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Southern California against the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols program, also known as The "Remain in Mexico" policy, alleging that disabled migrants were incorrectly put into the program that forces them to wait in Mexico during their months-long U.S. asylum hearing process.

Several nonprofits representing dozens of asylum-seekers filed the lawsuit on Monday afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. It is believed to be the first class-action lawsuit challenging MPP as conducting discriminatory practices on the basis of disability and defendants "(continuing) to refuse to exempt" disabled migrants from the program, according to the lawsuit.