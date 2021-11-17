2021 Multi-Gun Challenge brings over 250 Competitive Marksmen to Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – The 2021 Multi-Gun Challenge kicks off on Fort Benning on Nov. 19. Prior to the event, WRBL got an exclusive walk-through of the nine stages competitors will complete over the next three days.

Participants grabbed their match books at registration, which outlines each step that must be completed at all nine stages, allowing them time to create their plan and get mentally prepared by doing a walk-through.

255 competitive marksmen registered to compete in the event. Commander of The United States Army Marksmanship Unit, Eric Andreasen told News 3 people are drawn to this specific competition, “the best competitors from across the US come out here but additional to that, its a chance to get on these ranges that most folks don’t get on a daily basis, so I think folks jump on the opportunity to do this.”

The US Army Marksmanship Action Shooting Team designed and assembled the course, and will also be doing all the scoring throughout the weekend.

Competitors are scored on target accuracy and efficiency. On this dynamic course, some stages include swinging and kayaking while shooting moving targets.



Fort Benning is the largest US Army instillation, and the premiere ranges draw competitive marksmen, like Eduardo Tamayo, from all over the country. Tamayo is an Argentina native who has lived in the states for 9 years.

Tamayo says he wanted to be at the event last year, but due to the year hiatus from COVID19, it makes it even better to be able to compete this year. He says, he has so much respect and appreciates the opportunity from Fort Benning, “they really put a lot of effort, they have a lot of cool toys and cool stages. The ranges are incredible I mean I have never seen a ranges like this anywhere else.”

The state-of-the-art facilities that Fort Benning has to offer is usually exclusive to soldiers, this event changes that. Tamayo says, “he fact that they let us civilians come here and experience the match with them and how they train, it’s incredible.

Competitors like Tamayo, are excited to return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commander Andreasen says registration for this event sold out in one day. Usually, the Multi-Gun Challenge caps off at 250, so this year exceeds that.