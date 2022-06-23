(CBS Sports) – The Houston Rockets have selected Auburn forward Jabari Smith No. 3 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. The pick was a major surprise, as Smith was widely expected to go No. 1 overall to Orlando throughout the draft process. However, in the hours leading up to the beginning of the Draft, the Magic ultimately landed on Paolo Banchero as their choice. With the Oklahoma City Thunder taking Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren No. 2 overall as predicted, the Rockets went with Smith as their choice at No. 3.

