PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The 2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to start on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. According to Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder, when it ends will depend on how many people are in it.

Browder said the parade is a joint effort between Columbus Parks and Recreation, Phenix City Parks and Recreation, Columbus Councilman Jerry “Pops” Barnes and Fort Benning.

“So every year, we will have veterans from the local community to participate,” she said. “So you will have VFWs [Veterans of Foreign Wars], retired veterans organizations. That’s specifically who we get in addition to, of course, Boy Scout troops, Girl Scout troops, the local school district band, the Junior ROTC program of the Muscogee County School District as well as other local school districts like Phenix City, Russell County.”

The parade usually has some floats.

“Those are typically built by Boy Scouts and groups like that,” Browder said.

She shared the parade route, which will begin on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street in Phenix City. The parade will then move north on Broad Street and turn right on 13th Street, going over the 13th Street bridge into Columbus. It will turn right on Broadway and go south to 9th Street.

The deadline to enter the parade is Friday at 5 p.m. People can register at www.columbusga.gov/parks.

“They also have the opportunity, if they do not want to do an online application, they can go to Phenix City Parks and Recreation or Columbus Parks and Recreation, either main office for those departments, and they can fill out a hard copy,” Browder said.