COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — June is Black Music Month – a time to celebrate the heritage and cultural significance of black music in the radio broadcasting industry.

Broadcast talents in the industry gathered in the Fountain City Wednesday afternoon, honoring some of our greats.

Over 50 people gathered at the Columbus Public Library to honor the decades of local radio talent. The Black Music Month Radio Broadcasters Event aims to honor select black radio air personalities for their contributions to Georgia communities.

Georgia State Senator, Ed Harbison, representing the 15th District, handed out awards to the 10 honorees during the ceremony. He says it’s important to recognize the black voices in the community that lead us in our daily lives.

“Everywhere and every aspect of their lives, you had radio announcers and black music at play,” said Senator Harbison. “So as a consequence, I thought, we need to say thank you to every generation that was involved in this endeavor.”

WRBL’s former Creative Services Director Carlos Williams was also recognized as a radio legend. Williams spent 35 years working as a sports announcer for Davis Broadcasting. He says throughout his career, his objective has remained the same — helping people.

“And that was part of my job as a TV news reporter,” said Williams. “I would go out and find stories where people needed help and people were just down and out. And it gave me great pleasure to lift them up through a positive news story.”

This is the second annual “Radio Legends of Georgia” event that Senator Harbison hosts and the first year it’s held in Columbus. Other honorees included multiple alums from Davis Broadcasting, iHeart Radio and RCG Media.