MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A staggering 21 candidates will run for U.S. Congress in Alabama’s newly redrawn District 2, which now includes much of Mobile County, and now has more Black voters than white.

The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Friday.

Many of the more experienced candidates do not live in the district that now sweeps up to Montgomery and over to the Georgia state line. The law only requires that a candidate live in Alabama.

Among the 13 Democratic candidates, three are from Mobile County: U.S. Marine veteran and unsuccessful 2020 congressional candidate James Averhart, State Rep. Napoleon Bracy of Prichard, and former Justice Department attorney Shomari Figures, son of State Sen. Vivian Figures.

Three prominent Democratic legislators who do not live in the district are running: House Minority leader Anthony Daniels of Huntsville, State Sen. Merika Coleman of Pleasant Grove, and State Rep. Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham.

Also running: Phyllis Harvey-Hall and Vimal Patel, who both ran in District 2 last year. Patel, of Dothan, no longer lives in the district. State Rep. Jeremy Gray of Opelika is running, as are political newcomers Willie Lenard, Larry Darnell Simpson, “Sink” Sinkfield, and Brian Gary.

Eight Republicans are running in District 2. Three are from the News 5 area: State Sen. Greg Albritton of Atmore, who does not live in the district; Mobile’s Karla DuPriest, who ran for U.S. Senate last year; and former Alabama and NFL star Wallace Gilberry.

Former State Rep. and State Sen. Dick Brewbaker of Montgomery is running, as are Caroleene Dobson, a lawyer and Montgomery native who now lives outside the district in Birmingham, along with Montgomery Realtor Hampton Harris, and Belinda Thomas and Stacey Shepperson.

The primary is March 5, 2024, with the almost certain run-off elections taking place in April.

