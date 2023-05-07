OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 22-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot in the 900 Block of Powledge Avenue on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Opelika Police were alerted to the incident at around 5:57 p.m. following reports of several gunshots in the area. Witnesses informed responding officers they had heard the gunfire.

While officers were on their way to the scene, an on-duty officer at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) notified dispatch a young man had been brought into the emergency room with a gunshot wound. His condition remains critical as of Sunday night.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The Opelika Police Department can be reached at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Information can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App, and callers may choose to remain anonymous.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.