$2,500 Reward offered in arrest of driver who hit Opelika officer with vehicle

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika Officer was released from the hospital after sustaining significant injuries when investigators say he was hit by a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Jarren Allen.

On Wednesday, Opelika Police responded to the parking lot of Kroger, 2460 Enterprise Drive at Tiger Town, regarding a driver striking a shopping cart return. The suspect attempted to flee the scene and struck the officer with the vehicle. The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A description of the suspect was provided to other agencies, and the suspect’s vehicle was located in the Auburn, Alabama area near Technology Park South close to Exit 51 along Interstate 85. Allen remains at large.

Allen is described as a black male, bald with a beard, and unknown clothing description. Allen also has multiple identifiable neck tattoos. He’s from the Smiths Station area.

Allen is wanted for Assault First Degree, Failure to Render Aid, and multiple felony charges. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Allen, please immediately call the Opelika Police at 334-705-5220 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.