26 inmates diagnosed with scabies at Holman prison in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed a scabies outbreak at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility.

According to officials, inmates began showing symptoms Saturday. Scabies is caused by a microscopic mite and leaves behind an itchy, burning rash.

Bob Horton, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, said the agency’s Health Services Division is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to treat the inmates.

Twenty-six inmates are currently quarantined.

News 5 has spoken exclusively with the wife of one of those inmates, who claims they were not provided proper care for two weeks.

She wished to remain anonymous to protect her husband, but says her husband told her he – and several others – asked to see a doctor about a rash about two weeks ago, and weren’t helped. Meanwhile, the DOC says inmates did not start experiencing symptoms until Saturday.

