29 pounds of cocaine seized in Troup County I-85 traffic stop

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A significant cocaine bust on Interstate 85 over the weekend leads to the seizure of 29 pounds of cocaine for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

“On June 13th, at approximately 1:54 a.m., Lt. Nathan Taylor with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 2009 Ford F-150 on I-85 northbound near mile marker 12 for a traffic violation. During the stop, Lt. Taylor observed behavior consistent with criminal activity and obtained consent to search the vehicle. During the search, he located an aftermarket hidden compartment that contained approximately 29 pounds of Cocaine,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

Investigators tell the vehicle occupants, Roberto Pacheco-Diaz, Jose Zarata, and Ramiro Rojas-Zarquin, were charged with Trafficking Cocaine. All are currently being held at the Troup County Jail with no bond.