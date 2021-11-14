29-year-old dies in Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Columbus resident, 29-year-old, Xavier Gammage, passed early this morning from a tragic house fire.

Columbus Fire and EMS arrived to the home on Celia Drive, at 1:49am on Sunday morning. Gammage was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead at 2:40am in the emergency room by Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan.

Gammage, died of smoke inhalation.

Columbus Fire and EMS, Chief John Shull, says at this time they believe the fire started in the kitchen, specifically from the stove. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and still under investigation.