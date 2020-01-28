3 appear in North Carolina court in death of Lumberton woman found in burned home

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The three people charged after a woman was found dead in a burned home in Lumberton appeared in court on Monday.

Kevin Hammonds, 25, Maribel Christina Cain, 24, and Lorie Lynn Sampson, 38, all of Lumberton, had first appearances in a Lumberton courtroom Monday morning.

Maribel Christina Cain (left), Kevin Hammonds, (middle), and Lorie Lynn Sampson (right). Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

News13 had a crew in the courtroom.

Kevin Hammonds, 25, Maribel Christina Cain, 24, and Lorie Lynn Sampson, 38, all of Lumberton, made first appearances in a Lumberton courtroom on Monday, January 27, 2020. (photo: WBTW)

Cain’s charges include:

first-degree murder

first-degree burglary

felony conspiracy

robbery with a dangerous weapon

first-degree arson

larceny of motor vehicle

possession stolen property

financial card theft

obtaining property by false pretense

identity theft

A judge denied bond for Cain on the murder charge and set bond at $1 million for the other charges. Cain’s next court appearance is set for February 10.

Sampson’s charges include:

first-degree murder

first-degree burglary

felony conspiracy

robbery with a dangerous weapon

first-degree arson

larceny of motor vehicle

Bond for Sampson was denied on the murder charge and set at $1 million secured for the other charges. Sampson is set to appear in court again on Feb. 10.

Charges for Hammonds include:

first-degree murder

first-degree burglary

felony conspiracy

robbery with a dangerous weapon

first-degree arson

larceny of motor vehicle

possession stolen property

financial card theft

obtaining property by false pretense

identity theft

A judge denied bond for Hammonds on the murder charge and set a $1 million secured bond for the other charges. Hammonds’ next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 7.

The three were arrested and charged on Friday in connection with the homicide of Annette Hendren Ivey, 76. Ivey’s body was found inside a burned home in the 1200 block of Godwin Avenue in Lumberton on January 21.

“Evidence at the scene leads investigators to believe that foul play is suspected,” Lumberton police said.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been called and is helping with an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

