SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Three people died Thursday in a crash on Highway 221 in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 221 (Chesnee Highway) near Old Coultere Ford Road around 5:40 p.m.

Troopers said a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic in a spin and was struck in the rear by an SUV driving in the opposite direction.

Three passengers in the Mustang died in the crash, including one who died at the hospital.

Both drivers were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries.

The Spartanburg County Coroner has identified the victims as 62-year-old William Mark Fowler III, 20-year-old Austin Mark Fowler and 16-year-old Farrior Earle Fowler.

All victims resided in Chesnee according to the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.