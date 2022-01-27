3 Houston officers shot after chase

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Houston. Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers. The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston. ( Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three Houston police officers were shot Thursday, the department said. Officials were searching for the suspect Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. when a car that police were pursuing crashed. Police tweeted it happened in the 2100 block of McGowen Street, which is east of Midtown and Interstate 69.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes, police said.

The officers were taken to the hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Police were asking people to avoid the area of the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

