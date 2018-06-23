3 injured, including infant and teen, in Cullman County during tornado

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were injured Friday night in Vinemont off Country Road 1091, the Cullman County EMA reports.

A 14 year old girl, an infant son and their mother were all injured during the NWS-confirmed tornado Friday night. All three were occupants of a mobile home, and the mobile home, according toCullman County EMA director Phyliss Little, is “gone.”

Little tells us all three are expected to be okay.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports storm damage on CR 1114 and CR 1107. Please avoid the area.

Little tells us she is also trapped in her home from the storm damage, and warned anyone thinking about going “sightseeing” after the storm to stay inside, as there are downed power lines and other significant damage in the area.