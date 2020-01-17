3 new performers announced for CCMF 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three new performers for the 2020 Carolina Country Music Festival have been announced.

On Friday morning, CCMF officials announced Joe Diffie, Riley Green, and Michael Ray as additions to the line-up for this year’s festival.

They join previously announced artists including:

The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach. Visit the festival’s website here for more information.

