ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people died and two were critically injured on Christmas day in a two-vehicle crash on Gulf Beach Hwy., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said at 12:23 a.m., on Dec. 25, a silver 2004 Honda sedan was traveling west on Gulf Beach Hwy., approaching Sunset Ave. A green 2019 Ford SUV was traveling east on Gulf Beach Hwy., approaching Sunset Ave.

Just before Sunset Ave., FHP said the driver of the Honda sedan failed to maintain control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway to the left, crossing the center line as the Ford SUV was approaching.

FHP said the front of the Honda sedan collided with the front of the Ford SUV in the eastbound lane of Gulf Beach Hwy.

The 20-year-old driver of the Honda sedan, from Pensacola, died, along with the 19-year-old passenger in the sedan, from Pensacola, and the 41-year-old passenger, from Pensacola, in the Ford SUV died.

The 35-year-old driver of the SUV received critical injuries, as well as another passenger in the Honda sedan.

According to FHP, no one in the Honda sedan was wearing a seatbelt, and the passenger in the Ford SUV was not wearing a seatbelt.