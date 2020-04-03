LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

3-year-old abducted by 13-year-old in Dekalb County, Alabama; ALEA says child in ‘extreme danger’

News

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy who they say was abducted by a 13-year-old girl Thursday afternoon.

According to ALEA, Jacobey Marcelle Stewart, 3, was taken by Emilia Newman, 13, at Jacobey’s home around 3 p.m. in the town of Fyffe.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a light green 2006 Mercury Mariner bearing Alabama license plate “28BK859”. They may be traveling to the Chattanooga area, according to ALEA.

Jacobey was seen last wearing a red shirt with a black and white stripe down the arms, black sweatpants, and gray shoes.

If you have any information regarding Jacobey’s whereabouts, contact the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801 or call 911.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories