3-year-old child shot in Chicago



CHICAGO, IL. (WBBM/ CBS) — A 3-year-old boy sitting in a car with his uncle was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning outside a public library in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.

Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said the toddler and his uncle were sitting in a car outside the Douglass Branch Library near 13th and Homan shortly after 9 a.m., while the boy’s aunt was inside using the copy machine, when two gunmen came around the corner and started shooting at a 35-year-old man on the street.

The 3-year-old was shot in the arm, according to Waller. Police and fire officials said the boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious but stable condition. The boy’s uncle was not wounded.

“This is another one of those situations’ that’s totally unacceptable. As you say, this time of the day, for someone to come out that way, and that’s why we think this is a targeted, not just a random incident, but a targeted incident,” Waller said.

The 35-year-old man who was targeted was shot in the heel. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Waller said that man fled the scene after the shooting, and police are investigating whether that man might have returned fire at his assailants. A police K-9 unit was being used to follow his trail.

Waller said a Chicago police vehicle on its way to the 10th District police station after responding to a domestic situation also was struck by bullets in the shooting, but no officers were injured.

Detectives are checking Chicago police “pod” cameras, the cameras on a CTA bus that was at the scene, and surveillance cameras from the library to check for any footage of the shooting.

No one was in custody Thursday morning.

Area Central detectives are investigating.