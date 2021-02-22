3 years after reviving the construction program HCHS construction students are CTAE certified

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Only three years after reviving their construction program, Harris County High School has been nationally recognized by receiving a Career, Technical, and Agriculture Education (CTAE) certification.

On Feb. 6, 2021, HCHS construction teacher, Jim Steel, was awarded the Career, Technical, and Agriculture Education Industry Certification for meeting construction industry standards.

The 3 year program allows students to learn everything about safety, employability, carpenter, electrical work and agriculture.

Steel emphasizes that his new certification allows students to work in the industry right out of high school and also sets them up to handle real life.

“Everyone’s going to own a house at some point everybody would like to do their own work,” said Steel. “Especially with the DIY and all these things going up now because you see the home and you say we’d like to do this but you don’t know how my students walk away knowing this.”

Students that graduate from this program are eligible for apprenticeship programs and stand out to potential employers and trade schools.

In addition, students will also graduate with a OSHA 10 Hour card, which Steel says is considered the gold standard of safety in the construction industry.

“That lets prospective employers know that the quality of students coming from our program are work ready so that is an added benefit for our students,” said Nbonya Myers, CTAE Director for the Harris County School District.

HCHS also has several students competing at the state level in upcoming weeks.