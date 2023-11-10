BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are actively investigating the scene of a shooting on I-59 that left four people injured in Birmingham Friday night.

Truman Fitzgerald with BPD said dispatchers received calls of a shootout on I-59 near the 20th Street Ensley exit at around 4:40 p.m. As officers began making their way to the scene, they observed two vehicles that were shot into near the Bush Boulevard exit.

Two males were found near the vehicles with life-threatening injuries, along with an adult female who was uninjured. The men were transported to UAB Hospital while the woman was taken into custody by police.

As officers began investigating the scene, they received reports that two additional male victims from the scene were taken to UAB Hospital by private vehicle. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Fitzgerald said that the preliminary investigation revealed that a group of people in a car were pursuing a car that they believed was stolen property. The two groups confronted each other on the interstate by firing shots while driving on the interstate. Both vehicles stopped underneath a nearby pedestrian bridge.

Despite the shooting happening on the roadway, Fitzgerald stated that police do not believe anyone outside of the two groups was injured.

“Everyone [in both vehicles] is a suspect right now,” Fitzgerald said.

No arrests have been announced at this time. The area of I-59 southbound has been reopened after a three-hour closure.

