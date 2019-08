MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Department of Public Health is reporting that four people at the Montgomery County Hyundai plant tested positive for latent tuberculosis.

Late last month, the department says an employee at Hyundai’s paint shop tested positive for TB, which led to hundreds of employees being tested. The department says the infected workers will have a chest x-ray and take preventative medicine.

Hyundai employs an estimated 3,000 workers in Alabama.