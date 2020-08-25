4-year-old boy hits hole-in-one in W. Virginia

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

“HOLE IN ONE!!!!”

That was what Mario Figaretti said in a Facebook video post after his 4-year-old son, Rocco, nailed a hole-in-one last week.

The two were golfing with Mario Figaretti’s brother-in-law Friday at Oglebay Park in Wheeling, West Virginia, when Rocco sank the shot on the par 3 course’s first hole.

After Rocco teed off, you can hear one of the men in the video saying, “Get there, get there, get there, get in the hole, go in the hole!” Then, one of them exclaimed, “What?! Rocco, you just hit a hole-in-one!”

Rocco immediately ran to the hole to see for himself. “I actually did it!” he yelled back.

Rocco has been practicing since he was 3 years old, his dad said.

“He practices all the time in the yard,” Mario Figarretti wrote. “To say I’m proud would be an understatement!”

The post has been shared more than 2,960 times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

