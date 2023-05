COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There was a heavy police presence in Columbus Tuesday night at the scene of a car accident.

Police say the accident has left a 4-year-old in critical condition, who was rushed to a local hospital. Police cordoned off the area using crime scene tape to block off Kings Mountain Court in South Columbus while they worked the scene.

There is limited information at this time. Stick with WRBL on-air and online as we learn more.