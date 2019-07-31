4-year-old victim who was struck by stray bullet, dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It has been confirmed that 4-year-old Jurnee Coleman has died.

The news was announced Wednesday morning by Coleman’s father, Michael, in a Facebook post.

On Sunday night, Coleman was struck in the head by a stray bullet in the Marks Village public housing community in Gate City. According to Michael Coleman, Jurnee went downstairs for a drink when the bullet struck her in the head.

“I told her to go get in my bed, she went and got in my bed, and I guess she came downstairs because she wanted something to drink. I normally give her her juice with her food so she won’t have to come back down the stairs,” Michael told CBS 42 shortly after his daughter’s injury.

Jurnee was subsequently taken to Children’s of Alabama for treatment and remained in critical condition until her death.

The Birmingham Police Department has charged Raymond Shine, 38, of Birmingham, in connection with the shooting. The case is still under investigation.