43 years later: Where is Raymond Green and who stole the newborn from his mother?

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – This month marks 43 years since a baby boy was kidnapped from the Atlanta area, when he was just a few days old. On November 6, 1978, Raymond Green’s mother saw her newborn baby for the last time, before he was stolen from her.

Officials believe Raymond could be out there somewhere, and have no idea who he really is or that he was ever taken from his real family.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is highlighting the case on Nov. 4. 2021, in the hope that Raymond can be found. NCMEC is taking over Twitter, Instagram and Facebook feeds with the decades old case, telling the story from a baby’s perspective. The campaign begins at noon on Nov. 4, 2021.

This NCMEC campaign is meant to capture the attention of the public, “especially African American men in their early 40s” who could be the long missing baby boy.

Raymond’s mother has submitted her DNA to several ancestry sites, hoping to finally be reunited with her stolen child.

According to officials, Raymond’s mother was targeted by the kidnapper at the hospital where Raymond was born. The woman, who called herself Lisa, befriended the new mom. A few days later, while visiting Raymond’s mother, the woman stole the newborn from his home.

The kidnapper was last seen getting into a brown vehicle. Police say she was 5-feet-6-inches tall with a medium build and she may have a mole on her left cheek.

Anyone with information on the disappearance or whereabouts of Raymond Green is encouraged to call the Atlanta Police Department at 1-404-658-6666 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.