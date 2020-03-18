46 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As of Wednesday morning, there are 46 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The overwhelming majority of the state’s cases are in Jefferson County.

Alabama’s public schools will close today and remain closed through at least April 6, per the governor’s directive.

Gina Maiola, press secretary for Gov. Kay Ivey, confirmed to CBS 42 Monday morning that there were no plans “at the moment” to close any restaurants or bars in the state. However, on Monday afternoon, the Jefferson County Department of Health announced that all restaurants and bars in the county would not be permitted to offer food or drink on-site for one week.

Wednesday morning, Ivey and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announced the GOP U.S. Senate runoff election between Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will now be held July 14. It was originally supposed to be held March 31.

This is a developing story, which will be updated with additional details as they are available.

