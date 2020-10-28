46 under indictment in criminal enterprise that stretched across Georgia and U.S.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GBI-logo_1553796967021.jpg

A year-long joint investigation by multiple agencies dubbed Operation Caged Doves has netted indictments against 46 people.

In March 2019, the Upson County District Attorney’s Office reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force requesting that agents take a deep look into connected crimes in the Upson, Fayette, & Spalding County areas. That investigation uncovered a pattern of racketeering activity as part of the criminal enterprise known as the Rollin 20 Neighborhood Bloods operating across the state of Georgia and throughout the United States between May 2014 and September 2020.

Authorities say this criminal enterprise committed numerous crimes including drug trafficking, assault, theft and kidnapping.

                                           CHARGES IN INDICTMENTS

  • 92 Counts of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
  • 59 Counts of Violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
  • 3 Counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • 3 Counts of Trafficking Heroin
  • 5 Counts of Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony
  • 3 Counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
  • 5 Counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • 2 Counts Financial Transaction Card Fraud
  • 1 Count of Conspiracy to Commit Financial Transaction Card Fraud
  • 24 Counts of Aggravated Assault
  • 4 Counts of Kidnapping
  • 4 Counts of Battery
  • 2 Counts of Tampering with Evidence
  • 4 Counts of Felony Murder
  • 4 Counts of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery

For the complete list of those under indictment and still being sought by authorities, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 74°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 80° 74°

Thursday

79° / 50°
Morning showers
Morning showers 70% 79° 50°

Friday

68° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 68° 51°

Saturday

69° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 69° 55°

Sunday

72° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 42°

Monday

60° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 60° 39°

Tuesday

66° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
75°

75°

1 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
75°

75°

2 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
75°

76°

3 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
76°

75°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
75°

75°

5 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
75°

76°

6 AM
Rain
80%
76°

76°

7 AM
Rain
70%
76°

75°

8 AM
Showers
60%
75°

76°

9 AM
Showers
50%
76°

76°

10 AM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

11 AM
Showers
50%
77°

78°

12 PM
Light Rain
60%
78°

78°

1 PM
Showers
50%
78°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories