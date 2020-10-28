46 under indictment in criminal enterprise that stretched across Georgia and U.S.

A year-long joint investigation by multiple agencies dubbed Operation Caged Doves has netted indictments against 46 people.

In March 2019, the Upson County District Attorney’s Office reached out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force requesting that agents take a deep look into connected crimes in the Upson, Fayette, & Spalding County areas. That investigation uncovered a pattern of racketeering activity as part of the criminal enterprise known as the Rollin 20 Neighborhood Bloods operating across the state of Georgia and throughout the United States between May 2014 and September 2020.

Authorities say this criminal enterprise committed numerous crimes including drug trafficking, assault, theft and kidnapping.

CHARGES IN INDICTMENTS

92 Counts of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

59 Counts of Violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

3 Counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

3 Counts of Trafficking Heroin

5 Counts of Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony

3 Counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

5 Counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm

2 Counts Financial Transaction Card Fraud

1 Count of Conspiracy to Commit Financial Transaction Card Fraud

24 Counts of Aggravated Assault

4 Counts of Kidnapping

4 Counts of Battery

2 Counts of Tampering with Evidence

4 Counts of Felony Murder

4 Counts of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery

