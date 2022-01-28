47 inmates positive for COVID-19 in Muscogee County Jail, more than 420 in quarantine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office released updated information on COVID-19 numbers in the Muscogee County Jail on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

According officials with the sheriff’s office, there are 47 positive cases among inmates. More than 420 inmates are currently in quarantine.

Additionally, officials said eight employees who have tested positive for COVID 19.

Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman released the following statement:

“Several months ago, the Muscogee County Jail was COVID free. Through mutation, this virus continues to show us that we are not out of the woods yet. As we continue to fight this virus, I want everyone to know that the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is doing all that is necessary to ensure the safety of everyone within the Muscogee County Jail. I want to thank the staff at the Muscogee County Jail for their extraordinary hard work during these difficult times, and also to the public for their continued prayers, understanding, patience, and support.”

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with these issues head on, as follows:

1. Inmate visitation continues to be temporarily suspended at this time.

2. Ministry and outreach volunteer services continue to be temporarily suspended at this time.

3. To ensure new prisoners do not bring the virus into the jail, jail will continue to have intake testing and quarantine procedures in place for inmates being processed into the jail.

4. Medical masks provided to inmates.

5. Jail to continue to offer COVID 19 vaccinations to inmates.

6. Sanitization supplies are provided to inmates to assist in keeping the jail clean.

7. Staff and vendors are required to submit to temperature checks upon entering the jail and must wear a mask at all times while inside of the Muscogee County Jail.

8. Jail had 8,0000+ protective masks donated from a local business to provide to jail staff.

9. Employees are encouraged to remain home when they exhibit any COVID 19 symptoms and are encouraged to get tested.

10. Jail purchased a decontamination fogger device to be deployed within the facility. This gives jail the ability to decontaminate large and small areas efficiently and effectively within the jail, as well as decontaminate the vehicles used to transport prisoners.

11. Jail received a donation of over 50,000 mouth swab COVID 19 test kits, which gives the ability to conduct 400 tests of inmates and employees, per week.

12. Jail ensuring that its contracted medical services provided within the jail are in compliance with the contract. This ensures that there is no unnecessary transporting of prisoners to local hospitals that are already strained because of COVID 19. In addition, officials are in touch with local hospitals to stay abreast on those facilities that are no longer accepting patients.

13. Under the previously mentioned conditions, non – violent offenders who pose no danger or threat to the community continue to receive a principal summons and are released.

