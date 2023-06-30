Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – One of the greatest traditions during the annual 4th of July holiday is an extravagant fireworks show. However, those kind of shows aren’t exciting for everyone. According to the Veterans Affairs website the loud explosions, the large crowds and parades can trigger Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. All the bright colors and explosions can make veterans feel like they’re in danger again.



The VA also reports that up to 25% of veterans may suffer some form of PTSD. Columbus VA Clinical Champlain Michael A. Chambers goes deeper into how a simple fireworks show can be traumatic for veterans, and how the community can help support them throughout this holiday.



“It serves as a reliving moment of a traumatic experience that they may have experienced or gone through. Most especially going through combat and sometime non-combat related instances. You automatically react and respond to that, so I would encourage those who are celebrating. It’s a celebratory time for all of us as we think about freedom but as a same time to remember those veterans who have gone through those experiences. And remember how important it is to do a wellness check. To check in with them and provide support and encouragement,” said Chambers.