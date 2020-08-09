5.1 earthquake felt across North Carolina

HIGH POINT — A 5.1 earthquake centered in Sparta was felt across North Carolina on Sunday morning.

The earthquake was centered 54 miles northwest of Winston-Salem. It happened at 8:07 a.m., according to the official USGS report.

Many who felt the earthquake said it last 10-15 seconds.

Sunday’s 5.1 earthquake is the strongest earthquake to happen in North Carolina since 1916.

A viewer in Pfafftown told us, “Around 8 a.m. this morning, our bedroom shook. We thought a tree had fallen, but then heard it was an earthquake.”

  • Betty Sue Poole, who lives near Pine Swamp Road in Sparta, shared photos of the damage in her home after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (Courtesy of Betty Sue Poole)
