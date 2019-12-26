5 construction workers fall ’20-25 feet’ in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue responded to a call of construction workers falling after a structure collapsed at a site Thursday morning.

According to TFRS, the accident happened just after 9 a.m. at 811 12th Street.

Five construction workers were working on the ground level when the collapse occurred into the three-story basement area. Authorities say the workers fell “20-25 feet.”

None of the workers were trapped underneath the debris following the collapse. The workers involved were rescued and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment. No injuries were reported.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

